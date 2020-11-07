Widespread Showers Hit San Diego County, Snow Falls in Mountains

Share This Article:

The first cold storm of the season brought widespread showers to San Diego County Saturday, with heavy snow in the mountains.

The second of two fast-moving storms will arrive Sunday, with both storms keeping temperatures well below average and bringing strong, gusty winds to the mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

A few lightning strikes occurred in North County. Rainfall amounts overall have been light — one-quarter inch or less — except on the coastal slopes, where one-half to as much as an inch had fallen.

High temperatures Sunday were forecast to be 62 along the coast, 59 to 64 in the western valleys, 51 to 56 near

the foothills, 43 to 50 in the mountains and 64 to 69 in the deserts.

Northwest winds of 15-25 knots with gusts to 30 knots are expected to continue in coastal waters through the weekend, along with combined seas of 8- 12 feet and steep waves. The winds and swells will peak Sunday before subsiding Monday.

A small craft advisory is in effect through early Monday morning for gusty winds and high combined seas, the NWS said. Periods of showers are likely Saturday night through Sunday night. No hazardous marine conditions are expected after Monday morning.

At the beaches, high surf is expected by the weather service through the weekend, with the highest surf Saturday afternoon through Sunday. The highest surf is likely to occur in Imperial Beach and near the border, also producing a high risk of rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

Beachgoers were being warned to avoid contact with the water because of urban runoff pollution caused by rainfall.

Fair, dry, and cool weather is expected for much of next week.

“The storm will move away Sunday night with clearing skies, leading to a sunny midweek under seasonably cool conditions, though temperatures will gradually warm, but chilly nights are ahead,” forecasters said.

Updated at 7:25 a.m. Nov. 8, 2020

