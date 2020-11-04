Hot Weather Forecast Thursday Ahead of Possible Cold, Rainy Weekend

Share This Article:

The National Weather Service predicts Thursday will be the last day of warm weather throughout San Diego County before a cold front arrives and temperatures drop sharply Friday.

Highs Thursday are forecast to reach 83 degrees near the coast, 92 inland, 97 in the western valleys, 93 near the foothills, 86 in the mountains and 98 in the deserts.

A combination of wind and low humidity will result in elevated fire weather conditions Thursday in the mountains, foothills, and below the passes, NWS said.

On Friday, an extensive trough of low pressure will move in from the northwest and dominate weather in the region through the weekend, forecasters said.

The low pressure system could bring much colder and windy weather, with scattered showers from the coast inland to the mountains Friday evening through Sunday night, according to NWS.

Rain will likely be heaviest and most widespread Saturday morning and afternoon, and again Sunday morning and afternoon, forecasters said.

Mountain tops in San Diego County above 5,000-5,500 ft. could even see the first snow of the season, said NWS.

— Staff report

