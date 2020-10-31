St. Paul’s Collecting Essential Needs for San Diego Seniors

St. Paul’s PACE, a program that cares for San Diego’s most frail and low-income seniors, is hosting its annual Essential Needs Drive through Dec. 15.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The drive is meant to encourage San Diegans to donate essential need items or small gifts to seniors in need through St. Paul’s PACE, which works with more than 1,000 seniors and the goal is to provide essential need items and fall/winter items this holiday season to all participants.
Donors can drop off goods at the following four locations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
St. Paul’s PACE San Diego at 111 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101
St. Paul’s PACE Chula Vista at 630 L Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
St. Paul’s PACE El Cajon at 1306 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021
St. Paul’s PACE North County at 304 Seacrest Way, Encinitas, CA 92024
All items must be new and are asked to be unwrapped. Items of need include:
Food gift cards (Vons, Albertsons, anywhere that sells food)
Dried/non-perishable canned goods
Cleaning supplies
Laundry detergent
Fabric softener
Dish sponges
Blankets
Socks
Sweatshirts
Denture cleaner
Eye glass cleaners
Handbag/purse/wallet
Heater or fan
Toilet paper/paper towels
Facial tissue
Shampoo
Body wash
Deodorant
Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
Hairbrush/comb
Razors
Shaving cream
To make a cash donation or for more information, go to StPaulsSeniors.org.
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: