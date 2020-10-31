St. Paul’s Collecting Essential Needs for San Diego Seniors

Share This Article:

St. Paul’s PACE, a program that cares for San Diego’s most frail and low-income seniors, is hosting its annual Essential Needs Drive through Dec. 15.

The drive is meant to encourage San Diegans to donate essential need items or small gifts to seniors in need through St. Paul’s PACE, which works with more than 1,000 seniors and the goal is to provide essential need items and fall/winter items this holiday season to all participants.

Donors can drop off goods at the following four locations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

St. Paul’s PACE San Diego at 111 Elm Street, San Diego, CA 92101

St. Paul’s PACE Chula Vista at 630 L Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

St. Paul’s PACE El Cajon at 1306 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021

St. Paul’s PACE North County at 304 Seacrest Way, Encinitas, CA 92024

All items must be new and are asked to be unwrapped. Items of need include:

Food gift cards (Vons, Albertsons, anywhere that sells food)

Dried/non-perishable canned goods

Cleaning supplies

Laundry detergent

Fabric softener

Dish sponges

Blankets

Socks

Sweatshirts

Denture cleaner

Eye glass cleaners

Handbag/purse/wallet

Heater or fan

Toilet paper/paper towels

Facial tissue

Shampoo

Body wash

Deodorant

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Hairbrush/comb

Razors

Shaving cream

To make a cash donation or for more information, go to StPaulsSeniors.org.

