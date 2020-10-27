Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions to Persist Until Tuesday Afternoon

Share This Article:

Gusty Santa Ana winds will sweep through San Diego County Tuesday as dry conditions persist, raising the risk of wildfires in the mountains and the inland valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds will not be nearly as strong or widespread as on Monday and the critical fire conditions will only last from sunrise through noon Tuesday in the valleys and along coastal mountains slopes, forecasters said.

Winds out of the northeast are expected to be between 20-40 mph, with sustained wind gusts potentially reaching 35 to 50 mph, forecasters said. Humidity will drop to around 5-10% Tuesday afternoon with poor overnight recovery.

No precautionary power shutoffs are expected Tuesday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. The utility company instituted precautionary power shutoffs that left about 2,900 homes and businesses in the Fallbrook area temporarily without electrical service on Monday. All the affected customers were back on line by 5:30 p.m. Monday.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 77 degrees near the coast and inland, 79 in the western valleys, 73 near the foothills, 66 in the mountains and 79 in the deserts.

The winds are expected to calm by Tuesday afternoon, then temperatures throughout the county will warm to slightly above average by Thursday, forecasters said.

— City News Service

