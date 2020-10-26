Gusty Santa Ana Winds Raise Wildfire Risk in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Gusty Santa Ana winds were sweeping through San Diego County Monday amid dry conditions, raising the risk of wildfires in the mountains and the inland valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a wind advisory that will be in effect until 5 p.m. in the coastal areas and the western valleys.

Winds out of the northeast are expected to be between 25-35 mph, with sustained wind gusts potentially reaching 55 mph, forecasters said. Humidity will drop to around 5-10% Monday afternoon with poor overnight recovery. That combination will create an elevated risk of wildfires in the mountains and the western valleys through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

To reduce the risk of wildfire in some parts of North County, San Diego Gas & Electric notified about 21,480 residents over the weekend that it may have to turn off power Monday and Tuesday. About 10 Monday morning, the utility shut off power for 2,743 customers in Fallbrook.

Another 18,738 customers in the areas of Camp Pendleton, East San Juan Capistrano, Oceanside and Pala Reservation could have their power shut off at some point Monday and Tuesday, according to SDG&E.

Power shutoffs are approved by state regulators as a safety tool to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions.

A community resource center is available daily from 8 a.m. 10 p.m. at the Fallbrook Branch Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

A map of areas at risk of power shutoffs is available at sdge.com/ready.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 76 degrees near the coast and inland, 73 in the western valleys, 67 near the foothills, 59 in the mountains and 71 in the deserts.

The winds are expected to calm by Tuesday night, then temperatures throughout the county will warm to slightly above average by Thursday, forecasters said.

— City News Service

