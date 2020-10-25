Scattered Rain Falling in SD County Ahead of Expected Winds, Elevated Fire Risk

Share This Article:

Light rainfall was recorded Sunday primarily in north San Diego County and is expected to continue through Sunday night as strong westerly winds dominate the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS recorded Palomar Mountain picked up 0.15 inches of rainfall and Oceanside 0.06 inches.

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected in the county through Tuesday, as a deepening low-pressure system increases onshore flow and moisture over the area, said the National Weather Service.

“These winds could be damaging and will create a period of critical fire weather conditions in favored areas through Tuesday,” the NWS said.

SDG&E announced Sunday it may be shutting off power to mitigate fire risk where strong winds are expected within the utility’s service territory in the Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Pala Reservation and Fallbrook.

High temperatures Monday are expected to reach 69 to 74 near the coast, 71 in the western valleys, 60 to 65 near the foothills, 50s in the mountains, and 72 in the deserts.

“High pressure aloft will build in from the west later this week, returning fair and warmer weather to the region, along with some coastal low clouds and fog as the marine layer slowly rebuilds,” according to forecasters.

A small craft advisory will be in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Northeast winds will gust to 30 knots Monday, which could create conditions hazardous to small craft, forecasters said.

— City News Service

