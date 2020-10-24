Clouds to Cover San Diego County Sunday and Light Rain Possible

Share This Article:

Cool temperatures are expected Sunday with clouds covering most of San Diego County and some light precipitation possible, the National Weather Service said.

Highs Sunday will be 69 near the coast, 66 to 71 in the western valleys, 59 to 64 near the foothills, 54 to 63 in the mountains and 77 to 82 in the deserts.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 40% from the coast to the mountains.

Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds are expected Monday into Tuesday morning, with fair and warmer weather to follow next week, the weather service said.

The storm center over Arizona is expected to drift east next week as high pressure expands over California.

“This will bring an extended period of warm days and cool nights into next weekend,” the weather service said. “A shallow marine layer will slowly rebuild along the coast after midweek, moderating the relative humidity over coastal areas and returning some patchy night and morning low clouds and fog.”

Hazardous small craft conditions are expected over the ocean as northeast winds could gust to 25 knots Monday, the weather service said.

The weather service said a fire weather watch late Sunday night through Tuesday could be issued.

“Increasing onshore flow and relative humidity will ease fire weather concerns this weekend,” forecasters said. “Light precipitation will help the effort as well, and may exceed one-tenth of an inch in some areas of San Diego County along and west of the mountains.”

–City News Service

