Cool temperatures were expected Saturday with clouds covering most of San Diego County and some light precipitation falling west of the mountains Saturday evening, with the best chance of rain on Sunday into Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.

Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds are expected Monday into Tuesday morning, with fair and warmer weather to follow next week, the NWS said.

High temperatures Saturday along the coast were expected to be around 72 degrees with overnight lows of 56-62 and a 20% chance of measurable rain after 11 p.m. Inland valleys will be 70-75 with overnight lows of 48-58 and a 20% chance of rain.

Mountain highs will be 66-76 with 30 mph gusts in the afternoon and overnight lows of 42-50. Highs in the deserts will be 87-92 with overnight lows of 57-65 along with 35 mph wind gusts, forecasters said.

The storm center over Arizona is expected to drift east next week as high pressure expands over California.

“This will bring an extended period of warm days and cool nights into next weekend,” the NWS said. “A shallow marine layer will slowly rebuild along the coast after midweek, moderating the relative humidity over coastal areas and returning some patchy night and morning low clouds and fog.”

Hazardous small craft conditions are expected over the ocean as northeast winds could gust to 25 knots Monday, the NWS said.

The weather service said a fire weather watch late Sunday night through Tuesday could be issued.

“Increasing onshore flow and relative humidity will ease fire weather concerns this weekend,” forecasters said. “Light precipitation will help the effort as well, and may exceed one-tenth of an inch in some areas of San Diego County along and west of the mountains.”

–City News Service

Clouds Cover San Diego County Saturday; Rain Possible Sunday

