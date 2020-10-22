San Diego Likely to Get First Light Rain of Season Over Weekend

Share This Article:

The National Weather Service is forecasting the first wet weekend of fall, with coastal drizzle late Saturday and light rain on Sunday continuing into Monday.

The precipitation is expected to be light, with up to a tenth of an inch on Saturday and double that on Sunday, though the San Diego County mountains could get more rain.

“A weak low-pressure system from the west will bring a slight chance of light precipitation from the coast to the mountains late Saturday night into Sunday,” the weather service said. “A cold low-pressure system from the north could bring more widespread precipitation Sunday night into Monday.”

Highs on the weekend are expected to be in the high 60s to low 70s along the coast, low to mid 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

The weather is expected to change abruptly on Monday, with Santa Ana winds developing and causing elevated fire danger in the mountains.

“A period of moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind is possible for late Monday into Tuesday, with critical fire weather conditions possible,” according to the weather service.

