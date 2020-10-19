Experts: No Tsunami Threat To California Coast From Alaska Quake

Share This Article:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 prompted a tsunami warning for portions of Alaska Monday, but authorities said there was no such threat to any part of the California coast.

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, but announced no tsunami threat for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the center reported.

The National Weather Service echoed that assessment on its Twitter page stating that “there is officially NO tsunami threat for CA/WA/OR. Carry on.”

The temblor occurred just before 2 p.m. in Sand Point, Alaska, nearly 600 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said several larger aftershocks were also recorded at magnitudes 5.8, 5.7, 5.2 and 5.5.

— City News Service

