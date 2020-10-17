City Heights Raises Día de los Muertos Festival from Pandemic-Era Dead

By Chris Stone

Marigolds, sugar skulls, family photos, food and La Catrina paintings and statues kept a San Diego tradition alive Saturday despite COVID-19.

While most local groups have relegated Día de los Muertos celebrations to the Internet, City Heights found a way to give people a taste of the holiday that follows Halloween.

In a vacant lot at University Avenue and 41st Street, organizers let visitors view altars and enjoy entertainment. Social distancing was encouraged.

Upon arrival, visitors had their temperatures checked and were offered hand sanitizer. Caution tape kept people away from most of the colorful altars dedicated to deceased loved ones.

Community members were invited to add photos to honor their family members who have died.

Paintings and wall hangings decorate the altars at the City Heights Día de los Muertos observance. Photo by Chris Stone A clown with Fern Street Circus spin plates to entertain visitors at the City Heights Día de los Muertos observance. Photo by Chris Stone A figurine of a nurse stands among photos of decreased love ones on the community altar. Photo by Chris Stone A member of the Fern Street Circus walks a wire to entertain visitors at the City Heights Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Photo by Chris Stone Community members were invited to add photos of loved ones to a community altar. Photo by Chris Stone La Catrina statues and paintings in abundance at the Día de los Muertos observance on Oct. 17, put on by the City Heights where visitors voted for their favorite altar. Photo by Chris Stone La Catrina statues and paintings in abundance at the Día de los Muertos observance Ot. 17, put on by the City Heights where visitors voted for their favorite altar. Photo by Chris Stone Altars were displayed at the City Heights Día de los Muertos observance at University Avenue and 41st Street. Photo by Chris Stone Día de los Muertos decorations were displayed in City Height at an observance. Photo by Chris Stone Community members were invited to add photos of their loved ones to the public altar. Photo by Chris Stone Visitors to the City Heights Día de los Muertos observance voted for their favorite altar. Photo by Chris Stone A La Catrina figure overlooks the Día de los muertos observance in City Heights. Photo by Chris Stone A photo of an infant was on display at an altar for the Día de los Muertos observance. Photo by Chris Stone Visitors to the City Heights Día de los Muertos observance voted for their favorite altar. Photo by Chris Stone A young boy holds up his hands to ward off the coronavirus piñata held by a member of Fern Street Circus. Photo by Chris Stone

Fern Street Circus and mariachis entertained small groups of visitors.

The event, similar to All Souls Day, was one of the few planned in the flesh.

Old Town, which holds an annual festival and procession, has canceled this year’s event because of health concerns.

But two live events are still scheduled, one in Lakeside and the other in Sherman Heights.

From Oct. 26 to 30, Sherman Heights Community Center offers altar viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. at 2258 Island Ave.

For the past two decades, community residents and artists have built over 25 Día los los Muertos altars at the center to honor deceased family members.

For a self-guided tour, visitors are asked to call 619-232-5181 to schedule a viewing appointment, with only small groups allowed to enter at a time. Masks, temperature check and social distancing are required.

From 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 30, the public is invited to add photos of their loved one to an altar at the Lakeside Carter-Smith Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 12650 Lindo Lane in Lakeside.

Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the city of Encinitas will hold the seventh annual Encinitas Dia de los Muertos virtually from 1-2:15 p.m. Nov. 1. The event will be live-streamed on Encinitas Friends of the Arts’ YouTube channel.

