Share This Article:

Temperatures are expected to soar into the triple digits again Wednesday in the San Diego County valleys amid an autumn heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

High pressure centered off the West Coast will strengthen throughout the week and bring above-average temperatures through Friday, forecasters said. Humidity could drop below 10% percent throughout the region Thursday night through Friday, slightly elevating the risk of wildfires in the mountains and the western valleys.

The weather service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect in coastal areas and the western valleys until 5 p.m. Friday.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, seniors and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 87 degrees near the coast, 95 inland, 100 in the western valleys, 94 in the mountains and 107 in the deserts.

The mercury is expected to rise to 102 in some western valley communities on Thursday, then drop to 101 on Friday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts are expected to reach 106 on Thursday before dropping to 102 on Friday.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

— City News Service

Triple-Digit Highs Forecast for San Diego County’s Western Valleys was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: