Triple-Digit Highs Forecast for Much of San Diego County Until Weekend

The mercury will soar into the triple digits again Thursday in the San Diego County valleys, but cooler weather is on its way this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure centered off the West Coast will move farther off the coast and high pressure over southern California will slowly weaken, causing temperatures to start dropping on Saturday, forecasters said.

Humidity could drop below 10% percent throughout the region Thursday night through Friday, slightly elevating the risk of wildfires in the mountains and the western valleys.

The weather service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect in coastal areas and the western valleys until 5 p.m. Friday.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, seniors and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

High temperatures Thursday are forecast to reach 88 degrees near the coast, 98 inland, 102 in the western valleys, 93 in the mountains and 108 in the deserts.

The mercury is expected to reach to 101 in some western valley communities on Friday, then drop to 97 on Saturday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts are expected to drop to 105 on Friday, then rise to 106 on Saturday.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

