No Change To Average San Diego County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained the same Sunday at $3.184, the 11th consecutive day it has not changed by more than three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 4 cents lower than one month ago and 99.7 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped 41.8 cents since the start of the year, and is at its lowest amount since July 28.

— City News Service

