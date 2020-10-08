San Diego Forecast Calls for Cooling Through Saturday with Coastal Drizzle

Share This Article:

The San Diego area is set for a cooling trend through Saturday, with drizzle possible along the coast on both weekend mornings.

High temperatures along the coast will drop from the mid 70s Thursday to the high 60s on the weekend. Inland highs will fall from the low 80s to mid 70s, while temperatures in the mountains and deserts will be largely unchanged.

“Cooler conditions will continue into Saturday for Southern California,” according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego. “Increased onshore flow will maintain a deep marine layer and spreading low clouds and areas of fog into the inland valleys.”

The drizzle will be intermittent and most areas of the county should be dry.

“Temperatures will begin to warm up Sunday through mid next week west of the mountains,” the weather service said, adding that weak Santa Ana winds are possible then.

