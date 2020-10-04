Share This Article:

A low pressure system has started moving into the San Diego region, bringing a cooling trend that is expected to continue through at least the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Temperatures will remain above seasonal average until mid-week, becoming seasonal by the end of the week, forecasters said.

High temperatures near the coast Monday are forecast to reach 86 degrees, 96 inland, 100 in the western valleys, 95 in the mountains, and 109 in the deserts, according to the NWS.

On Tuesday, an area of mid-level low pressure will start to make its way northeast into Southern California, forecasters said.

“This will create stronger onshore flow, providing some relief from the heat we have been seeing as of late,” the NWS said.

By the end of next week, a notable trough currently over the Aleutian Islands of Southwest Alaska will continue its trek toward the West Coast, the NWS said.

“This will bring even greater cooling and onshore flow by Thursday into next weekend,” forecasters said. “This will bring greater coverage in night and morning low clouds, along with temperatures that are closer to average for this time of year.”

Elevated fire weather conditions in the mountains and foothills will persist through mid-next week due to extremely dry conditions, low humidity, and hot days.

“Winds will be mostly light, except during the onset of the sea breeze in the afternoons,” the NWS said. “Westerly winds of 10-15 mph and locally 20-25 mph will work inland for a few hours, with some gusts around 30 mph near wind-prone slope and pass areas.”

Areas of dense fog will impact the coastal waters and immediate coast for the next several mornings, according to forecasters.

— City News Service

Low Pressure System to Bring Temperatures Down By End of Week was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: