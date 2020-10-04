Cooling Through Mid-Week to Bring Slight Relief From Heat Wave

Share This Article:

A low pressure system has started moving into the San Diego region, bringing a cooling trend that is expected to continue through at least the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

For much of the past week, a summer-like autumn heat wave kept the San Diego area roasting.

The unseasonable, high pressure-driven system led to thermometer readings from the low 80s to the triple digits, the NWS reported.

Warm temperatures were predicted Sunday throughout San Diego County, the National Weather Service said. More warm temperatures can be expected Monday as the high-pressure system struggles to move across the desert of Arizona, forecasters said.

High temperatures near the coast Sunday are forecast to reach 85 degrees, 99 in the western valleys, 94 in the mountains, and 108 in the deserts, according to the NWS.

But the high pressure system that brought last week’s scorching temperatures has now weakened. On Tuesday, an area of mid-level low pressure will start to make its way northeast into Southern California, forecasters said.

“This will create stronger onshore flow, providing some relief from the heat we have been seeing as of late,” the NWS said.

The low pressure system will bring the cooling trend, although temperatures are still expected to be above average in most of the region.

The lower deserts will still remain quite hot with highs above 100 degrees for this period. By the end of next week, a notable trough currently over the Aleutian Islands of Southwest Alaska will continue its trek toward the West Coast, the NWS said.

“This will bring even greater cooling and onshore flow by Thursday into next weekend,” forecasters said. “This will bring greater coverage in night and morning low clouds, along with temperatures that are closer to average for this time of year.”

Elevated fire weather conditions will persist inland through at least Monday due to extremely dry conditions, low humidity, and hot days.

“Winds will be mostly light, except during the onset of the sea breeze in the afternoons,” the NWS said. “Westerly winds of 10-15 mph and locally 20-25 mph will work inland for a few hours, with some gusts around 30 mph near wind-prone slope and pass areas.”

Along the coast, a shallow marine layer will moderate temperatures and humidity. The marine layer will remain shallow through Monday, and then slowly build inland through the week, easing the fire weather conditions slightly.

— City News Service

