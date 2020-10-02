Many Communities Felt 100-Degree Heat Friday; Saturday Should Begin Cooling Trend

Share This Article:

An autumn heat wave that has gripped much of California this week roasted the San Diego area again Friday.

The unseasonable, high pressure-driven swelter led to thermometer readings from the low 80s to the triple digits on what was expected to be the final day of torrid temperatures. On Saturday, forecasters expect the beginning of a return to conditions more typical of fall, according to the National Weather Service.

By Friday afternoon, officials recorded the region’s top temperatures in:

Rancho San Diego, at 100;

Campo, El Cajon, Fallbrook and Ramona, at 101;

Valley Center, at 103;

Poway, at 104;

Santee, Escondido and San Pasqual Valley, at 105;

Borrego Springs at 107, and

Ocotillo Wells, at 111.

Multiple high temperature records were broken today, including some smashes! #CAwx #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/Q5yDHhuwMY — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 3, 2020

The stubborn hot spell also delivered highs of:

81 in Del Mar and Mount Laguna;

88 in Chula Vista, the Lake Cuyamaca community and National City;

89 in Oceanside;

90 at Lindbergh Field;

91 in Carlsbad and Julian;

95 in Lemon Grove;

96 at Brown Field airport in Otay Mesa;

97 in La Mesa; 98 in Miramar, Serra Mesa and Vista, and

99 in Alpine, Rancho Bernardo and San Marcos.

A low pressure system will move into the region Saturday. The cooling trend will continue through at least the middle of next week, according to the weather service.

– City News Service

