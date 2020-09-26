Weather Service Warns of Long Heat Wave, With Critical Fire Conditions by Monday

Share This Article:

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is warning of a long heat wave beginning Sunday that will bring critical fire conditions by Monday.

“Cooler conditions will prevail through Saturday, then it will turn hotter Sunday through next week,” the weather service said. “Hot and very dry conditions will bring critical fire weather conditions that can contribute to extreme fire growth behavior, especially on Monday, when the strongest Santa Ana winds will also be possible.”

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s along the coast, the 90s inland, and over 100 in San Diego County’s inland valleys.

A fire weather watch will be in effect on Monday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. when wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph are forecast.

“Hot conditions will occur basically from Sunday through next week. Some moderation in temperatures finally for next weekend,” the weather service said.

