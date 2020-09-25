Seasonal Weather Forecast for Friday, But Another Heat Wave is Coming

Three woman surfers head for the waves at Tourmaline Beach in La Jolla
Three women head for the waves at Tourmaline Surf Park Beach in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

Temperatures will remain around seasonal Friday throughout San Diego County, but a high pressure system is expected to arrive on Sunday and bring hot weather along with an increased risk of wildfires next week, according to the National Weather Service.

An upper ridge will begin building in the region on Sunday and cause temperatures to rise through at least Tuesday, forecasters said. Gusty winds and low humidity are also expected in the mountains on Sunday and Monday, significantly raising the threat of wildfires.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 77 degrees near the coast, 83 inland, 86 in the western valleys, 90 near the foothills, 92 in the mountains and 109 in the deserts.

Highs in the deserts are expected to reach 107 on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said. In the western valleys, the mercury could climb to 97 on Monday, then 100 on Tuesday.

— City News Service

September 25th, 2020

