Share This Article:

Temperatures will remain around seasonal Friday throughout San Diego County, but a high pressure system is expected to arrive on Sunday and bring hot weather along with an increased risk of wildfires next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

An upper ridge will begin building in the region on Sunday and cause temperatures to rise through at least Tuesday, forecasters said. Gusty winds and low humidity are also expected in the mountains on Sunday and Monday, significantly raising the threat of wildfires.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 77 degrees near the coast, 83 inland, 86 in the western valleys, 90 near the foothills, 92 in the mountains and 109 in the deserts.

Highs in the deserts are expected to reach 107 on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said. In the western valleys, the mercury could climb to 97 on Monday, then 100 on Tuesday.

— City News Service

Seasonal Weather Forecast for Friday, But Another Heat Wave is Coming was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: