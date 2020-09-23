Chat with Locals Via Instgram@OceansideLibrary to Learn About Happenings

Share This Article:

If you are a resident of Oceanside and are wondering about members in your community you can learn more about them every Wednesday on Instagram Live thanks to the Oceanside Public Library.

Just visit at noon on Instagram @OceansideLibrary, and click on the “OceansideLibrary Live” icon, on the top left of the screen, and you will be able to listen in on a conversational interview between an Oceanside librarian and a different changemaker in Oceanside every week.

Here is who will be on and the topics through Nov. 4:

Sept. 23: Max Disposti (@nclgbtqresourcecenter), executive director of the North County LGBTQ Center in Oceanside—learn about everything from Max’s first acts of political activism in Rome, to his move to Oceanside, to what he is working on now.

Sept 30: Jeridel Banks (@jeridelbanks), writer, artist, and creative consultant — discussion about Black Nerds Expo, which she conceptualized, planned, and made happen in 2019 and 2020, to great success.

Oct. 6: Wendy Maruyama (@wendymaruyama), Japanese American furniture maker, artist, and educator, in support of One Book, One San Diego (https://www.kpbs.org/one-book/)— discussion about her project, “Wendy Maruyama: Executive Order 9066”, which was made in response to her research and investigation about the effects of internment on the Japanese American psyche.

Oct. 14: artist Olivia Stevens, as the library continues featuring the recent Mobile Art Workshop by talking to a different featured artist each month from @TheHillStreetCountryClub — she will talk about her work, which was part of the recent “Re-Use Project”, an Exhibition created by CSUSM Students, as part of @csusmstaircase.

Oct. 21: Vallie Gilley of the Oceanside Kitchen Collaborative (@osidekitchencollaborative) — Discussion about this organization that partners with local farms, the City of Oceanside, and food businesses to rescue fresh produce, nourishing and educating our community; and, from March through July 21, diverted produce from the landfill to create 206,522 meals for vulnerable community members through a City-funded emergency food program.

Oct. 28 – Zach Cordner (@zachcordner), photographer, creative director, educator, and co-founder of Osider Magazine —shares info about his work, his biggest influences, and his photography programs with students from Oceanside High School.

Nov. 4 – Julia Fister from Studio ACE (@studioacearts) — Talks about this nonprofit organization, dedicated to enriching lives through arts, community, and education, and that, during COVID, passed out hundreds of Art Kits to families at local elementary schools, to help keep kids in Oceanside learning and creating all through the stay-at-home orders.

Instagram is a mobile application that can be downloaded from the app store on your mobile device, or you can visit instagram.com.oceansidelibrary, and click on the “IGTV” icon to view recorded “Chat with a Local” videos. For related information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

