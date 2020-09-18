Hawthorne Country Store to Host Annual ‘Chick Days’ in Fallbrook, Santee

Share This Article:

San Diego area homesteaders set your calendars for Flocktober with Hawthorne Country Store’s 17th annual Chick Days.

The event, scheduled for Oct. 2 to 4 in Fallbrook and Santee, is an annual celebration that will include more than 50 varieties of baby poultry. All necessary COVID safety and social distancing measures will be implemented, organizers said.

As the slow food movement continues to gain ground in Southern California, home flocks continue to expand in the hearts and yards of Southern Californians in both rural and urban areas. Hawthorne Country Store’s Chick Days offers an educational opportunity for families to learn about raising chickens at home.

“More and more families are finding that chickens are pets that come with great benefits, such as producing protein, creating fertilizer, and recycling waste,” says Heather Thelen, owner of Hawthorne Country Store. “We are excited to bring this unique event to Escondido for another successful year!”

The events will take place and below are the links to register:

Friday, Oct. 2 from 3:30-5:30pm in Fallbrook; 2762 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook (92028)

3:30 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119538150827

4:00 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119538367475

4:30 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119538425649

5:00 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119538626249

Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10am-3pm in Escondido;675 W. Grand Avenue, Escondido (92025)

10:00 a.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119534544039

10:30 a.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119537218037

11:00 a.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119537264175

12:30 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119537492859

1:30 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119538018431

2:00 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119538048521

2:30 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119538110707

Sunday, Oct. 4 from 10:30am-2:30pm in Santee; 10845 Woodside Avenue, Santee (92071)

10:30 a.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119538734573

11:00 a.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119538987329

11:30 a.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119539019425

1:00 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119539111701

1:30 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119539153827

2:00 p.m. –https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flocktober-chick-day-tickets-119539368469

Guests are asked to register in advance for a particular timeslot, with their family or “quarantine crew.” Everyone will be asked to wear masks. The event will be comprised of five socially distanced stations, most of which will be outside, including:

1) Chicks 101: Greeting & booking signing, where kids will learn about chicken care and will receive a complimentary signed copy of “Little Farmers Learn to Raise Chickens”

2) Chickentown USA: families will learn how to care for a home flock (supplies, waters, feeders, home, etc.)

3) Chicks, chicks & more chicks: thousands of baby chicks in 50 different varieties will be on display to check-out, pick-out and take home

4) Safety 101: handwashing & safety tips for the whole family (since children often end up helping/caring for the chicks in a home flock)

5) Chick goodies: goodie bag of chicken-themed crafts will be a take-away for families to continue learning at home. Other Escondido vendors will be on hand with additional items for purchase.

To register, visit links above. A $15 fee will be charged per family (or quarantine crew), of up to 10 people.

For more information, go to HawthorneCountryStore.com.

