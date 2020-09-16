Nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen Awarded Grant For Chronic Kidney Disease Nutrition Program

Share This Article:

Mama’s Kitchen announced it received a $100,000 grant from the Cushman Foundation to launch a chronic kidney disease nutrition program.

The nonprofit provides home-delivered, medically tailored meals and nutrition services at no-cost to San Diegans battling critical illnesses including HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and now chronic kidney disease.

Its services allow clients to receive the nutritional support they need without leaving the safety of their home, a critical factor during the COVID-19 pandemic so immunocompromised people are not risking their health to obtain a meal.

“Research shows medically tailored nutrition intervention can have a significant impact at slowing or stopping the progression of chronic kidney disease. After speaking with many of our referring medical professionals and understanding the number of San Diego residents affected by this disease, it became clear a program like this could have a significant impact on countless lives,” said Alberto Cortés, CEO, Mama’s Kitchen.

In San Diego County, an estimated 5,000 people are experiencing stage 4 chronic kidney disease or end-stage renal disease. During the first four stages, people can slow and even stop the progression of their illness through diet and lifestyle changes, according to the nonprofit.

Mama’s Kitchen’s chronic kidney disease nutrition program is now accepting client referrals. It is the only San Diego-based nutrition service delivering medically tailored meals and disease self-management education to people with chronic kidney disease free of charge.

For more information about Mama’s Kitchen or to support the organization, go to mamaskitchen.org.

