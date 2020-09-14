San Diego Temperatures Rise as Smoke Clears

Share This Article:

A high-pressure system is expected to bring warm weather to San Diego County with temperatures peaking mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 85 degrees near the coast, 92 inland, 95 in the western valleys, 96 in the mountains and 111 in the deserts.

Hazy conditions from dense smoke will continue at least into Tuesday. However, total smoke coverage is trending down due to less smoke being transferred in from fires north of Southern California, forecasters said.

The degree of warming is affected by an area’s smoke coverage, according to the weather service. More smoke results in less warming and vice versa.

The heat will be followed by a slow cooling trend Friday into the weekend as a low-pressure system moving inland to the north strengthens the onshore flow.

Night and morning low clouds and fog should be fairly patchy and not spread very far inland for much of the week.

