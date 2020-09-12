Coastal Roots Farm Launches Farm Camp After School

Share This Article:

Coastal Roots Farm announced this week it is hosting Farm Camp After School for children in grades kindergarten to fifth grade.

The farm in Encinitas said children will learn about farm chores, science, arts and crafts and more in an outdoor, safe environment.

“Teaching kids where food comes from, why it matters, and how they can help change the world are our goals with our education programming at Coastal Roots Farm,” said Sharone Oren, Education Manager.

Farm Camp activities include:

Farm “chores” – digging, weeding, transplanting, composting, and harvesting

Farm cooking and crafts – pressing flowers, drying herbs, painting, and making salad

Learning about how food is grown

Science experiments with seeds and soil

Singing farm songs, hearing stories, and mindful practice of listening to nature

Snack time, including healthy, colorful treats

The twice-weekly After School Farm Camp sessions are $250 per monthly session for Early Afternoon (3-hour Farm Camp day) and $170 per monthly session for Late Afternoon (2-hour Farm Camp day). Sessions are prorated in the event of holiday closures. Scholarships are also available.

For more information, go to www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.

