Weather Service Cancels ‘Red Flag’ Warning as Sea Breeze Returns

In an unexpected development that will help the nearly 700 personnel fighting the Valley Fire near Alpine, the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon canceled the “red flag” warning for San Diego County.

“The threat of critical fire weather has significantly decreased due to a weakening in the Santa Ana winds and the return of the afternoon sea breeze helping relative humidity values recover. As a result, the red flag warning has been cancelled for San Diego, Orange County, and the High Desert,” the weather service announced at 1:20 p.m.

The warning was scheduled to be in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

However, the agency said near-critical fire weather conditions continue for the Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass, and foothills of the San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains.

