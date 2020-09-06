Heat Wave Roasts San Diego, But Slight Cooling Forecast for Labor Day

Share This Article:

The extreme late-summer heat wave brought triple-digit temperatures to much of the San Diego area Sunday will continue to roast the region, but a slight cooling is forecast on Labor Day.

Sunday’s official high for San Diego was 100 degrees reached at 1:05 p.m., breaking the record for Sept. 6 of 97 degrees, set in 2011.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County deserts, mountains, valleys and coastal areas.

“It will remain very hot for inland areas today, through with cooling at the coast beginning to spread into the valleys,” the weather service said. “Greater cooling will spread inland on Tuesday with continued cooling for inland areas on Wednesday.”

Highs on Monday will be 80 to 85 near the coast, 89 to 94 inland, 92 to 97 in the western valleys, 99 to 104 near the foothills, 97 to 106 in the mountains, and 117 to 122 in the deserts.

Winds out of the east are expected to reach sustained speeds between 15-25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30-40 mph in the southern reaches of the county.

To beat the heat, people should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day and check on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors, the weather service advised. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

To help residents escape the swelter, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities. A full list of the locations, which are open from noon to 5 p.m., is available online.

Updated at 7:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020

