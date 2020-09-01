Share This Article:

Seasonal temperatures will last through Thursday in San Diego County, but another heat wave is on its way for Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The agency issued an excessive heat watch that will be in effect from Friday morning through Monday evening for western valleys, the mountains and the deserts. An excessive heat watch will also be in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening in coastal areas.

High pressure will strengthen over California throughout the week and begin ushering in the sweltering conditions on Friday, forecasters said. No monsoonal moisture is expected to accompany this stretch of heat, meaning it will not feel as muggy as recent heat waves.

Temperatures in the deserts could reach 119 on Sunday and Monday, while highs in the western valleys are expected to top out at 102 on Saturday, forecasters said.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 72 degrees near the coast, 76 inland, 82 in the western valleys, 88 near the foothills, 92 in the mountains and 108 in the deserts.

— City News Service

A New Heat Wave Is Forecast for Labor Day Weekend in San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: