San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose for the fourth consecutive day Sunday, inching up one-tenth of a cent to $3.232 — its highest amount since March 23.

The average price is 1.5 cents more than one week ago, 4.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 35.3 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The arrival of imported gasoline components to Los Angeles-area refineries is expected to put “some downward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices,” according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

West Coast gasoline prices “seem relatively unscathed from” Hurricane Laura, Spring said. Many Gulf Coast refineries closed ahead of its landfall Thursday morning.

–City News Service

