Share This Article:

Weather forecasters are predicting cooler temperatures Sunday through Monday in San Diego County before a gradual warming trend begins Tuesday and continues through next weekend, when another heat wave could arrive.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In the mountains and deserts Monday, chances for thunderstorms appear quite good, according to the National Weather Service. Periods of low clouds near the coast can be expected most nights this week.

High temperatures Sunday along the coast were expected to be 70-75 degrees with overnight lows of 59-64, forecasters said. Highs inland in the western valleys will be 78-83 and near the foothills, 86-91.

Mountain highs will be 85-92 with overnight lows of 59-68. In the deserts, highs will be 102-107 with overnight lows of 77-84.

The county will dry out on Tuesday as the moisture gets shunted back to the east and high pressure builds in from the northwest, the NWS said. The high pressure will be the dominant feature for the region through the end of the week.

Hot weather will increase over Southern California and by next weekend another full-fledged heat wave is possible, forecasters said.

–City News Service

Cooler Sunday, But Gradual Warming Begins Tuesday in San Diego County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: