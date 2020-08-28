Near-Normal Temperatures Forecast for Weekend as Heat Wave Ends

Share This Article:

Near-normal high temperatures are forecast for the San Diego region this weekend as the latest heat wave ends, according to the National Weather Service.

“Cooler conditions can be expected this weekend as the high-pressure system that was dominate over the West gets pushed to our south and a weak trough of low pressure moves across the California coast,” the weather service said.

Highs on Saturday will be 72 to 77 near the coast, 78 to 83 inland, 82 to 87 in the western valleys, 90 to 95 near the foothills, 87 to 94 in the mountains, and 104 to 109 in the deserts.

Patchy fog is likely in the mornings, with sunny skies later in the day and light winds.

The weather service said Sunday would be the coolest day, with temperatures then gradually warming through next week, though not to heat-wave levels.

