Interstate 5 Northbound Will Close Sunday Morning for Trolley Construction

Northbound Interstate 5 will be closed from Balboa Avenue to Mission Bay Drive Sunday from 5 to 9 a.m., the San Diego Association of Governments announced Friday.

The closure will allow San Diego Gas & Electric crews to relocate overhead power lines for the future Balboa Avenue Trolley Station — part of the Mid-Coast Trolley project.

California Highway Patrol will direct the closures on I-5, and motorists should anticipate approximately 15-minute delays.

According to SANDAG, work is progressing steadily at the nine new trolley stations being constructed as part of the Mid-Coast Trolley project. Once complete, the Balboa Avenue Trolley Station will include five Metropolitan Transit System bus stops, surface parking areas with electrical vehicle charging stations, a pick-up/drop-off area, bicycle parking facilities and a pedestrian walkway over Balboa.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend Blue Line Trolley service from Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego north to the University community, serving Mission Bay Park, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego and University Towne Center.

Major construction work on the project began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021.

–City News Service

