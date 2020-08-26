San Diego Pole-to-Pole Pilot Shares Photos From Around the World

A San Diego pilot who went on a nine-month adventure from the South Pole to the North Pole shared photos of his journey.

Robert DeLaurentis embarked on his journey in late 2019 with a plan to return to San Diego by March. However, he was derailed with the novel coronavirus, which extended his trip by months. Fortunately, the pilot still completed his planned journey and returned to San Diego this month,

He shared a few photos from his trip below.

Robert DeLaurentis flew the Citizen of the World. A photo of the plane at the Mojave Air and Space Port. Courtesy photo
Robert DeLaurentis with Palanquera fruit sellers in Colombia. Courtesy photo
A view of Antarctica from the cockpit. Courtesy photo
Falkland Islands. Courtesy photo
Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Courtesy photo
Caucasus Mountains from the Democratic Republic of Georgia. Courtesy photo
