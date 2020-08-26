San Diego Pole-to-Pole Pilot Shares Photos From Around the World

Share This Article:

A San Diego pilot who went on a nine-month adventure from the South Pole to the North Pole shared photos of his journey.

Robert DeLaurentis embarked on his journey in late 2019 with a plan to return to San Diego by March. However, he was derailed with the novel coronavirus, which extended his trip by months. Fortunately, the pilot still completed his planned journey and returned to San Diego this month,

He shared a few photos from his trip below.

