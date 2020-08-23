Little Change to Average San Diego County Gas Price

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.217, the fifth consecutive day it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.

The average price rose one-tenth of a cent Saturday, dropped one-tenth of a cent Friday and rose two-tenths of a cent on both Wednesday and Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 1.1 cents more than a week ago and 5.7 cents higher than one month ago but 36.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped 38.5 cents since the start of the year.

