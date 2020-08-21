One More Day of Record Heat for San Diego Region Before Cooling Trend Begins

Share This Article:

Scorching heat is expected to continue Friday in San Diego County’s inland areas, but relief is expected this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning expired Thursday night in the San Diego County valleys, mountains and deserts, but temperatures still remain high.

Meteorologists urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 84 degrees near the coast, 91 inland, 93 in the western valleys, 99 near the foothills, 99 in the mountains and 112 in the deserts.

Thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon in the mountains and deserts, forecasters said. This chance of afternoon thunderstorms will continue throughout the weekend.

Highs in the deserts are expected to drop to 112 Friday, then 111 on Saturday, according to the weather service. High temperatures in the western valleys and the foothills are forecast to drop to the high-80s to low-90s over the weekend.

Campo broke a record, for a second day in a row, with 106 degrees, surpassing the 105-degrees reached on Aug. 20, 1982, according to the weather service.

Forecasters attribute the expected cooler weekend temperatures to leftover moisture from tropical storm Genevieve, which will likely create a cloud layer over much of the San Diego area. The cloud deck will likely minimize the heat, but will also bring thick humidity.

— City News Service

