Scorching Heat Strikes San Diego County Again, Expected to Last Until Weekend

A record-breaking summer heat wave kept the San Diego roasting Tuesday, generating blistering temperatures across the region.

The intense hot spell — which prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive-heat warning for the local valleys, mountains and deserts, effective until 10 p.m. Thursday — delivered highs into the upper 90s along the coast Tuesday afternoon, and considerably more torrid conditions to the east.

In Miramar and Serra Mesa, the thermometer topped out at 99 degrees, the NWS reported.

Farther inland, the mercury reached 117 and 116 degrees in the desert towns of Ocotillo Wells and Borrego Springs, respectively. Other triple-digit highs included 108 in San Pasqual Valley; 107 in Valley Center; 105 in Fallbrook and Santee; 103 in Poway; 102 in El Cajon; and 100 in Julian.

The high of 107 degrees in both Campo and Escondido set records for Tuesday’s date, topping the former milestone marks of 105 and 104 in those communities, set in 1950 and 1903, respectively. Alpine and Ramona also logged all-time Aug. 18 highs — 104 and 106 degrees, exceeding the prior records of 100 and 98, set in 1973 and 2007.

El Cajon, for its part, saw a high of 102, which matched its previous record, set 105 years ago.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages about 80% of the state’s electricity, warned of possible rotating blackouts over the day in order to conserve power during the heat wave, but none had occurred as of 6 p.m.

— City News Service

