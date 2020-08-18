San Diego Faces Another Day of Sizzling Highs as Heat Wave Grinds On

Share This Article:

Another day of scorching heat is expected everywhere except the coast in San Diego County and relief is not expected to arrive until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure over the southwestern United States will peak Tuesday, then weaken slightly for the latter half of the workweek, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday in the San Diego County valleys, mountains and deserts.

Meteorologists urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the weather service.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 84 degrees near the coast, 96 inland, 100 in the western valleys, 107 near the foothills, 103 in the mountains and 118 in the deserts.

Monsoonal moisture could cause thunderstorms in the county mountains Tuesday afternoon.

Highs in the deserts are expected to remain consistent through Thursday, then drop to 114 on Friday, according to the weather service. The mercury in the western valleys is forecast to top out in the low-to-mid 90s through Friday, while highs near the foothills could remain in the triple digits through Friday.

Campo set a high temperature record for August 17 on Monday, according to the weather service. The desert locale northeast of Tecate recorded a high of 106, eclipsing its previous mark for the date of 103 in 2001.

