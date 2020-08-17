Mercury Hits 130 in Death Valley—Hottest Reading in a Century

Share This Article:

An automated weather station in Death Valley’s Furnace Creek area measured a sizzling 130 degrees on Sunday, the highest global temperature in more than a century, the National Weather Service reported.

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913,” said the weather service office in Las Vegas, emphasizing that it was preliminary.

It will need to undergo a formal review before the record is confirmed because of its significance, the weather service said on its Twitter feed.

🥵Yep it was HOT out there today… So hot in fact, that the PRELIMINARY high temperature @DeathValleyNPS was 130°F. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913. For more info…https://t.co/qFXcIVoPig#DeathValley #Climate #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lAl8NQDCyp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2020

The weather station located at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center not far from the border with Nevada hit the extreme high at 3:41 pm Pacific time.

Death Valley’s all-time record high, according to the World Meteorological Organization, is 134 degrees recorded on July 10, 1913 at Greenland Ranch.

That reading still stands as the hottest ever recorded on the planet’s surface, according to the WMO.

Reuters contributed to this article.

