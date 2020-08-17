Mercury Hits 130 in Death Valley—Hottest Reading in a Century

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Death Valley
A sign warns of extreme heat as tourists enter Death Valley National Park in California. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An automated weather station in Death Valley’s Furnace Creek area measured a sizzling 130 degrees on Sunday, the highest global temperature in more than a century, the National Weather Service reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913,” said the weather service office in Las Vegas, emphasizing that it was preliminary.

It will need to undergo a formal review before the record is confirmed because of its significance, the weather service said on its Twitter feed.

The weather station located at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center not far from the border with Nevada hit the extreme high at 3:41 pm Pacific time.

Death Valley’s all-time record high, according to the World Meteorological Organization, is 134 degrees recorded on July 10, 1913 at Greenland Ranch.

That reading still stands as the hottest ever recorded on the planet’s surface, according to the WMO.

Reuters contributed to this article.

Mercury Hits 130 in Death Valley—Hottest Reading in a Century was last modified: August 17th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss