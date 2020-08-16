Slight Coastal Cooling Forecast, But Sizzling Heat Wave Continues Inland

Share This Article:

San Diego County residents can expect a slight cooling near the coast, but the prolonged heat wave will continue Sunday in the inland valleys, mountains and deserts.

“Strong high pressure over the southwest will continue very hot weather through at least the middle of next week,” the National Weather Service said. “A coastal eddy could bring some relief from the heat near the coast today and Monday, but the heat will continue inland.”

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, with the weather service warning of “dangerously hot conditions.”

Highs Sunday are forecast to be 79 to 84 near the coast, 87 to 92 inland, 91 to 96 in the western valleys, 97 to 102 near the foothills, 93 to 102 in the mountains and 111 to 116 in the deserts.

