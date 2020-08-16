Average San Diego Area Gas Price Stabilizes After 3 Consecutive Increases

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $3.206 after three consecutive increases totaling nine-tenths of a cent.

The increases followed back-to-back decreases of four-tenths of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent more than a week ago and 5 cents higher than one month ago but 39.7 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped 39.6 cents since the start of the year.



–City News Service

