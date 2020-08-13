Weather Service Warns of ‘Significant, Prolonged’ Heat Wave in San Diego Region

Share This Article:

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is warning of a “significant” and “prolonged” heat wave that began Thursday and will last a full week.

“Our region is in store for a significant heat wave that is expected to persist for approximately the next seven days,” the weather service said, warning of “cumulative heat stress as a result of the prolonged nature of the heat, as well as a lack of significant overnight cooling.”

Temperatures that will range between 10 and 15 degrees above normal much of the time, with triple-digit highs expected in El Cajon, Alpine and Ramona. Temperatures will be in the 80s along the coast and the 90s inland.

“Hikers, the elderly, the homeless, and households without A/C will be the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses,” the weather service cautioned.

Humid conditions will make wildfires less likely, but the heat will feel more oppressive than usual. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons,

Highs Friday will be 79 to 84 near the coast, 89 to 94 inland, 93 to 98 in the western valleys, 100 to 105 near the foothills, 97 to 104 in the mountains and 115 to 120 in the deserts.

