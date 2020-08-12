Share This Article:

Temperatures will near triple digits Wednesday in the San Diego County mountains and foothills, as a heat wave that will last through the weekend begins to grip the region.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A ridge of high pressure will continue building over the southwestern United States through Monday, ushering in the scorching heat, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Elida — currently centered roughly 380 miles southwest of southern Baja California — could keep temperatures down a degree or two on Thursday, but that moisture will clear by Friday, forecasters said.

The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for the San Diego County mountains, western valleys and deserts from Friday afternoon through Monday evening.

Highs in the county deserts could climb to 117 on Friday, then 119 from Sunday through Tuesday, according to the weather service. The mercury in the western valleys is expected to top out in the mid-90s on Saturday, while highs near the foothills could hit 102 on Friday and 101 on Saturday.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 78 degrees near the coast, 84 inland, 87 in the western valleys, 97 near the foothills, 98 in the mountains and 114 in the deserts.

— City News Service

Near Triple-Digit Highs Forecast for San Diego County Mountains and Foothills was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: