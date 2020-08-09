Little Change To Average San Diego Gas Price

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.202, its highest amount since March 24, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent.

The average price has risen three of the past four days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent, including four-tenths of a cent on Friday and two- tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent more than a week ago and 7.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 44.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped 40 cents since the start of the year.

–City News Service

