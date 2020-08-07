Warming Trend Forecast for Weekend, with Fire Danger in the Back Country

Share This Article:

A gradual warming trend will boost temperatures to near seasonal levels in the San Diego region by the end of the weekend and increase the wildfire danger in the back country.

“A weakening upper level trough will continue to weaken into the weekend with temperatures warming a few degrees each day through Sunday,” the National Weather Service said.

The agency forecast elevated fire weather conditions inland, particularly in the mountain passes and adjacent desert slopes, due to breezy west winds along and low relative humidity. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph are expected by Sunday afternoon.

Highs Saturday are expected to be 71 to 76 near the coast, 76 to 81 inland, 80 to 85 in the western valleys, 86 to 91 near the foothills, 84 to 94 in the mountains and 106 to 111 in the deserts.

Meteorologists said a south swell, with origins in the Southern Hemisphere, will arrive Monday morning and continue through Tuesday, with surf of 4 to 6 feet and strong rip tides north of Carlsbad.

