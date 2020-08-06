Andrea Myers Takes the Reins of The Junior League of San Diego

Share This Article:

Andrea Myers, a partner at the law firm of Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek, has been elected president of The Junior League of San Diego. Myers’ term was effective July 1 and she will serve as president through June 2021.

Following in her grandmother and mother’s footsteps, Myers has carried on her family’s active involvement in the organization. Myers joined the League in 2010 and has served in several leadership roles, including the fund development director and chair of the Nominating Committee. She dedicates herself to furthering the Junior League’s mission of building better communities and developing the next generation of women leaders.

“Over the past 92 years, the Junior League of San Diego has had a lasting and positive impact on our community,” Myers said. “The League is at the forefront of key initiatives and advocacy efforts to improve the well-being of women, children, and families in San Diego. We offer unique opportunities for personal growth through leadership training, community service, and lifelong connections.”

Myers has been credited with spearheading several fund development efforts. She increased the nonprofit’s revenues by more than 60 percent in just three years, after relaunching the chapter’s signature fundraiser, a Kentucky Derby-themed Food & Wine Festival. Her work broke fundraising records and was honored by The Association of Junior Leagues International for innovative and successful fundraising.

In addition to her board responsibilities, Myers currently serves as a project chair for the restoration of the League’s historic headquarters in Banker’s Hill. She helped lead her team in raising over $600,000 to renovate the headquarters to provide an inclusive, safe, and functional space to serve 1,000 volunteer members, 120 community partners, and 1,200 youth exiting foster care. The League hopes to reopen its headquarters this fall.

Myers has also spoken of the League’s commitment to new learning opportunities, training, and experiences. In her incoming address to members in May, she said, “The Junior League has been preparing us to show up and lead under any circumstance, and that has never been more relevant than today. We are at the forefront of the fight against Human Trafficking in our community and improving the lives of transition-age foster youth.

“Our new diaper bank has already surpassed 30,000 diapers and will make a significant impact on at-risk women and families. Our new community table initiative will utilize our historic headquarters to bring together our volunteer members, partners, and the community we serve. We will continue our advocacy efforts to combat human trafficking and other issues affecting women and children.

We will expand our successful training programs and offer more opportunities for community members to participate. And, we are working together to accomplish our strategic diversity and inclusion goals through a new task force. It is a true privilege to work alongside such a motivated, capable, passionate, and inspiring group of women.”

Myers has been a member of the League for 10 years.

As a partner at the San Diego-based law firm of Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek, she is a trial attorney, focusing on complex business matters as well as real estate, professional liability, and estates and trust disputes.

Myers and her husband Zach live in La Jolla. She has a 2-year old son and is expecting a daughter in August.

