San Diego Foundation Awarded 100K Grant to Nonprofit Helping Seniors

The San Diego Foundation announced Monday that it has awarded a $100,000 grant to ElderHelp, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant, funded in part by San Diego Gas & Electric, will be used to deliver groceries and household supplies to seniors throughout San Diego County, said Gretchen Veihl, ElderHelp’s director of philanthropy.

ElderHelp staff hope to average 522 deliveries per week, Veihl said.

“The greatest demand right now is help with urgent food, medication and supplies, but we’re also working to address isolation, depression and ease financial concerns,” ElderHelp CEO Deb Marn said. “This grant allows us to meet the increasing demand and support the community at large.”

ElderHelp, established in 1973, also provides seniors with transportation to doctor’s appointments and prescription deliveries, according to the nonprofit. N95 masks are issued to all volunteer drivers and clients.

–City News Service

