Little Change to San Diego County Gas Prices

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County inched up one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $3.195.

It is 1 cent more than a week ago and 10 cents higher than one month ago, but 48 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

This is the fifth time in the past seven days that the average price has changed by one-tenth of a cent or been unchanged.

–City News Service

