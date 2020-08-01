Animal Welfare Coalition Prepares for ‘Clear the Shelters’ Event In August

Share This Article:

The San Diego Animal Welfare Coalition Saturday will join a nationwide effort to “Clear the Shelters” Saturday for the duration of August.

The campaign to get as many pets adopted as possible is a little different this year. The Clear the Shelters event, instead of being a single- day effort, will be a month-long adoption drive to allow for virtual adoption consultations by appointment. In addition to promoting adoptions, the campaign encourages donations to participating shelters.

“San Diego Humane Society is excited to be working to “Clear the Shelters,” says Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “This important nationwide campaign will give tens of thousands of animals throughout San Diego County a second chance.”

Since 2015, the Clear the Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,000 pets find new homes nationwide.

“The County of San Diego’s Department of Animal Services shelters in Bonita and Carlsbad have many wonderful animals waiting to be adopted into loving homes,” said Kelly Campbell, director of animal services for the county. “While the pandemic has certainly created challenges for us all, now may be the perfect time to add a new pet to the family, especially if you find yourself spending more time at home.”

The San Diego Humane Society said benefits of adopting a pet include being more affordable, knowing the animal has been assessed for behavior and medical conditions and allowing prospective owners to receive pet-specific resources. The society offers training advice, pet supplies and educational information to support pet families for the lifespan of a pet.

“During the pandemic, we have learned how to embrace change, and that change could include an adoptable pet,” said Judi Sanzo, president of Rancho Coastal Humane Society. “Shelters around the country want to remind you that your new best friend could be waiting, tail wagging and ready to join you while you work from home. While Rancho Coastal continues to match pets with their new families, it’s important to remember that the virus may be temporary, but pets are a lifetime commitment.”

–City News Service

