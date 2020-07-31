San Diego MTS Reveals New Use-of-Force Policies, Including Chokehold Ban

Share This Article:

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System announced Friday that it is implementing various changes to its security department’s use-of-force policies, many aimed at de-escalation and include prohibitions on certain techniques.

MTS says many of the policy changes are based on the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign for law enforcement reform, and include:

Banning carotid restraints, choke holds and the use of knee pressure on the neck, throat or head.

Requiring use of force to be proportional to the seriousness of the subject’s offense.

A duty to intervene if witnessing excessive force by another employee.

Requiring de-escalation tactics when feasible.

And requiring a warning prior to use of force.

MTS says officer training has already begun and the new policy will go into effect beginning next week for the agency’s 64 internal MTS Code Compliance Inspectors and 158 contracted security officers.

“These reforms to the use-of-force policy are another step in our effort to comprehensively restructure our approach to transit safety. We will continue working to ensure the dignity and safety for our passengers,” said MTS Chair Nathan Fletcher.

— City News Service

