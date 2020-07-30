Heat Wave to Scorch San Diego County with Triple-Digit Highs

Share This Article:

Scorching heat is expected in the San Diego County deserts Thursday, while temperatures in the mountain and inland valley communities could hit triple digits.

High pressure building over the southwestern United States will remain until Sunday, with temperatures expected to peak on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday in the western valleys and the county mountains.

An excessive heat warning will also be in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Saturday in the county deserts.

High temperatures Thursday are forecast to reach 79 degrees near the coast, 88 inland, 93 in the western valleys, 102 near the foothills, 102 in the mountains and 118 in the deserts.

Highs in the desert communities could reach 121 on Friday, then 120 on Saturday, forecasters said. The western valleys could see the mercury hit 97 on Friday, while high temperatures near the foothills are expected to be in the low 100s Thursday through Saturday.

The weather service urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, senior and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle parked during the day, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

San Diego County officials opened seven cooling centers countywide on June 15 with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Among the seven “Cool Zone” locations, there is one each in Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

— City News Service

